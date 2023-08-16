Locals demand opening of Pyroi checkpoint to ease Larnaca-Nicosia travel

Displaced residents of the occupied village of Pyroi in the Nicosia district are urging for the establishment of a new crossing point in their village.

The Pyroi Community Council and the “The Pyroi” Refugees Association presented a petition to President Christodoulides and House of Representatives President Annita Demetriou on Wednesday.

Upon receiving the petition on behalf of the President at the Presidential Palace, Deputy Government Spokesperson Doxa Komodromou informed the Community Council President Gina Ioannou and the delegation members that the petition would be delivered to the President for review.

Furthermore, Komodromou mentioned that the President recently engaged with the Committee of Municipalities from areas under government control, near the buffer zone, or partially occupied. The President heard their viewpoints and a technical study will be conducted regarding the recommendations and proposals provided by these mayors.

Komodromou stressed that the government is in favour of opening new crossing points to enhance interaction and communication between the two communities.

Addressing the benefits of a crossing point in Pyroi, Komodromou highlighted that it would not only facilitate travel within the Larnaca district but also enable faster travel to Nicosia from government-controlled areas of Famagusta. Additionally, it would help alleviate traffic congestion at the entrance to Nicosia.

Komodromou recalled that prior to 1974, the distance from Athienou to Aglantzia could be covered in around seven to eight minutes. Nowadays, due to the current situation, this journey can take over an hour at times.

The displaced residents of Pyroi noted in their petition their desire for the removal of troops in the village, leading to the opening of the Nicosia-Larnaca road. This action would contribute to easing traffic congestion in Nicosia and establishing a connection between Nicosia and Larnaca districts via Pyroi.

Furthermore, they stressed that a resolution to the Cyprus problem must adhere to democratic, just, and financially viable principles while aligning with EU standards, laws, democratic regulations, the Human Rights Convention, and UN resolutions.

The inhabitants of Pyroi stated that any settlement should reinstate the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and unity of the Republic of Cyprus, while precluding any foreign military intervention in Cyprus’ internal affairs.

“We implore your assistance in our pursuit of justice and peace for ourselves and generations to come. We affirm our commitment to persist in our endeavours until we are permitted to return to our homes, our properties in Pyroi, our cherished community,” they declared.

President of “The Pyroi” Refugees Association, Panayiotis Savvides, conveyed that the village was seized on August 17, 1974, despite the ceasefire that had been established. He added that they have been advocating for the opening of the crossing point for an extended period, underscoring its significance in facilitating numerous individuals.