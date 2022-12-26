Local authorities and private bodies promote Ezousa Valley as a special destination

After the delay in planning caused by the pandemic, a pioneering initiative by the communities of the region of Ezousa and the luxury resort Minthis, located in the same area, is slowly coming to the fore again. The project provides for their partnership for joint tourism promotion and promotion of its unique natural beauty since it is one of the most important ecosystems of Cyprus.

Although the first steps have already been taken, however, the pandemic has caused insurmountable problems in this planning so far, with local stakeholders estimating that now that conditions are once again favorable, planning can start again.

This pioneering plan of the Tsada, Episkopi, Kallepeia, and Minthis authorities envisages the creation of a ‘coalition’ to promote them internationally and within Cyprus, along the lines of the initiative already announced by the Ministry of Tourism for Polis Chrysochous and Tilliria districts.

The authorities of the communities and the tourism project are promoting the joint promotion of the semi-mountainous area as a single space, in order to highlight the advantages of this area of the Paphos district for tourists.

In particular, it is highlighted that Episkopi can promote its model Environmental Information Centre and its unique rock reminiscent of Meteora, Kallepia its folklore museum, Tsada the museum for the hero Evagoras Pallikaridis, while the Minthis facilities are already one of the most important luxury tourism development projects on a pan-European scale.

As a first step for the joint promotion of the communities and the Minthis golf area, the publication of a brochure analyzing the specific attractions and other advantages of this semi-mountainous area of Paphos is considered.