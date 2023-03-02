NewsLocalListen to Cyprus' 2023 Eurovision song entry for the first time

Listen to Cyprus’ 2023 Eurovision song entry for the first time

Andrew Lambrou
Andrew Lambrou

Cyprus’ entry song for the 2023 Eurovision was released in full today.

Australian-Cypriot Andrew Lambrou will represent Cyprus at the 67th Eurovision song contest in Liverpool, U.K. with the song “Break A Broken Heart.”

The song was first heard on state TV CyBC and was then released on YouTube through PANIK Records.

It is a ballad that talks about determination and developing one’s inner strength.

“Break A Broken Heart” was written by Thomas Stengaard, Marcus Winther-John, Jimmy Jansson and Jimmy Joker Thornfeldt.

The video clip was directed by Giorgos Benioudakis.

Cyprus will participate in the first semi-final of the Eurovision on May 11.

The final is scheduled for May 13.

By Stelios Marathovouniotis
Previous article
New Greek transport minister takes over, promises train crash answers
Next article
Two Cypriots still missing after Tempi train crash

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros