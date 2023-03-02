Listen to Cyprus’ 2023 Eurovision song entry for the first time

Cyprus’ entry song for the 2023 Eurovision was released in full today.

Australian-Cypriot Andrew Lambrou will represent Cyprus at the 67th Eurovision song contest in Liverpool, U.K. with the song “Break A Broken Heart.”

The song was first heard on state TV CyBC and was then released on YouTube through PANIK Records.

It is a ballad that talks about determination and developing one’s inner strength.

“Break A Broken Heart” was written by Thomas Stengaard, Marcus Winther-John, Jimmy Jansson and Jimmy Joker Thornfeldt.

The video clip was directed by Giorgos Benioudakis.

Cyprus will participate in the first semi-final of the Eurovision on May 11.

The final is scheduled for May 13.