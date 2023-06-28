List with names of children of those missing since 1974 Turkish invasion under draft

For the first time since the 1974 Turkish invasion in Cyprus a list will be drafted bearing the names of the children of the hundreds of people still missing.

This is what Anna Aristotelous – the newly-appointed head of Humanitarian Issues of Missing Persons and Enclaved Greek Cypriots – told House Refugee Committee MPs on Tuesday.

Aristotelous also said her intention is to support, psychologically and financially, these people who have grown up in bleak conditions.

“To meet with the Missing Children’s Initiative Group and to hear what they have to says, what they have gone through is something incredible,” she said.

“As a state, we need to move forward with their psychological and financial support,” she added.

Aristotelous – the former Nicosia Central Prison who was in the eye of a recent political storm – had requested a transfer to another post took office a month and a half ago.

She also referred to the enclaved – since 1974 – people in the Turkish-held breakaway northern part of Cyprus.

“We are in the process of recording their problems so that we can focus on targeted actions to be taken and provide solutions in the best possible way,” she said.

“That’s why I had meetings with all community leaders of the occupied villages where enclaved and recently resettled (young) people live,” she added.