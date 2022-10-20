Limassol’s new stadium to be completed on October 31

The new stadium of coastal Limassol will be completed and delivered to sports officials on Monday, October 31, it was officially announced on social media on Thursday.

The announcement, by Deputy Minister to the President Petros Demetriou, also said: “Another decades-long declaration has been completed during the governance of Nicos Anastasiades. It was an obligation to all sports fans of Cyprus.”

The new stadium will be used by all three main football clubs of Limassol. That is, Apollon, AEL and Aris.