Limassol private school constructed in only 85 days

Cyfield company recently completed the construction of the English-language private school “The Island Private School” at Palodia in Limassol in just 85 days.

The company revealed on its social media page that half of the school buildings were transferred in six ships from Greece and were assembled in Cyprus in only a few weeks.

The school has secured a license to operate as a pre-primary, primary, and secondary school. It aims to attract more than 1700 students in the near future taking advantage of the presence of many foreigners working in the town and district of Limassol.

It is the first licensed Waldorf school in Cyprus.

The first Waldorf school opened in Stuttgart, Germany in 1919. A century later it has become the most significant independent school movement in the world, with more than 1,200 independent schools, 1800 kindergartens, and 646 centres for special education in 75 countries.

Waldorf schools place emphasis on cultivating the children’s emotional development and imagination.

