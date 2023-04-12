Minors in Limassol are stashing Molotov cocktails to be used against police on Holy Saturday

Limassol police believe unruly youth are stashing Molotov cocktails and hydrogen canisters to use them against those who will try to stop them from causing chaos on Holy Saturday.

That is when Greek Orthodox faithful prepare for the Resurrection of Jesus and it is a tradition in Cyprus to light up a Lambradjia – bonfire – outside churches so that Judas is burnt.

However, the Easter tradition is turning into a nightmare with out of control minors preparing for a war on Holy Saturday against both the police and firefighters, insiders told Philenews.

In recent days, minors apparently have been collecting their “weapons” and hiding them in various parts of the city.

Proof of this is the discovery of a plastic box in which 12 Molotov cocktails were placed and hidden behind a grave in the cemetery of Ayios Nicholas area in central Limassol. An improvised explosive device was also found in the same box.

At the same time, police sent the message they are doing their best to ensure the safety of the bonfires on Easter night.