Limassol police confiscate 13 motorcycles, 26 cars after one-day traffic control checks

Limassol traffic police and Z team on Thursday confiscated 13 motorcycles and 26 cars in the context of preventing road collisions and noise pollution.

The all-day traffic control checks in the coastal city also resulted in a total of 123 traffic violations reported, according to a police announcement.

Special attention was given to places where road fatalities and or noise pollution previously took place, it added.

Moreover, a young offender was also arrested after he attacked police officers who were carrying out an inspection on his motorcycle.

Police also said that 37 reports were because offenders were behind the wheel without having a driving license or insurance.

Five more reports were because no valid Certificate of Fitness – MOT – had been issued and another 12 concerned vehicles registered with the Road Transport Department as immobilized.

In addition, four motorcyclists and two cyclists were reported for not wearing protective helmets.

And another two vehicle drivers were reported for being under the influence of drugs while a further 24 were booked for various other traffic offences.