Limassol Municipality to assist with electricity installation process in city’s lifeguard towers

Limassol Municipality announced on Wednesday it is ready to assist in the process of installing electricity in lifeguard towers in the coastal city where the necessary infrastructure is in place.

Lifeguards have complained that towers are only equipped with photovoltaics and this makes it hard for them to properly carry out their duties, Philenews reports.

A serious problem is the fact that they have no mini refrigerators, thus, necessary medicines cannot be stored at the recommended temperature, according to lifeguards Sakis Nicolaou and Christakis Georgiou.

At the same time, the photovoltaic systems installed in new lifeguard towers cannot store electricity and cannot cover the electrification of their tools and equipment.

Nicolaou said a tower in Yermasogia last season experienced a battery explosion of the photovoltaic system endangering the lives of lifeguards.

“After the accident in Dasoudi beach area we stopped using the photovoltaic panels as our physical integrity was at risk,” he also said.

A few days earlier, the Ministry of Interior announced that it is actively implementing measures to improve the quality of lifeguard services on organized beaches.

And that it prioritizes the safety of beachgoers but also of lifeguards.