Limassol Municipality suggests five measures to ease traffic in the center

The Limassol Municipality appears determined to provide solutions for the traffic problem that is making the life of Limassolians difficult. Thousands of citizens are stuck in their cars on a daily basis so the Municipality intends to implement drastic measures immediately.

The radical development of the city as well as the ineffective measures by the States are the reasons for this big problem.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides told Phileleftheros that the problem will be solved with the implementation of the comprehensive study of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SVAK) by all parties involved. He stated ready and expressed the political will to implement a series of measures and actions which he will place before the Municipal Council before the end of the year.

The SVAK study will be implemented over a period of 10 years and will cost 400 million euros. Some 200 million will be used for bus stations, transfer stations, bus lanes, areas for park and ride, and a network of bicycle roads.

Some 100 million euros will be spent on urban development projects and the remaining 100 million will be used for projects that will be implemented by the six municipalities of Limassol.

The measures proposed by the mayor are:

First, declare part of the town’s center into an area where the maximum speed will be 30 klm/hr, thus the use of bicycles will be encouraged. Second, licenses will be issued for the use of electric scooters in the center. Third, Anexartisias Street will become a one-way road. Fourth, the center will be declared a zone free from carbon dioxide emissions, where only electric buses will be able to enter. Fifth encouragement of the park and ride institution.