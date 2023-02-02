NewsLocalLimassol man allegedly sexually abused grand-daughter, 9, another little girl

Limassol man allegedly sexually abused grand-daughter, 9, another little girl

No Abuse
No Abuse

Limassol Assize Court on Wednesday ordered a 60-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing this nine-year-old granddaughter and another girl, aged 6, to stand trial early in May.

He has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges related to sexual offences he is facing, Philenews also reports. The six-year-old girl is the daughter of a close family friend.

The offences, according to the testimonies given to police by the tow minors, were committed between June and September 2022 in Limassol.

The defendant was allowed to remain free on conditions.

His alleged indecent acts included touching the two girls on certain parts of their bodies.

He had also forced his nine-year-old granddaughter to watch videos of sexual nature, according to the testimony.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Larnaca a champion in organizing international competitions
Next article
Cyprus still a “flawed democracy” in latest Economist Democracy Index

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros