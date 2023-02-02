Limassol man allegedly sexually abused grand-daughter, 9, another little girl

Limassol Assize Court on Wednesday ordered a 60-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing this nine-year-old granddaughter and another girl, aged 6, to stand trial early in May.

He has pleaded not guilty to all eight charges related to sexual offences he is facing, Philenews also reports. The six-year-old girl is the daughter of a close family friend.

The offences, according to the testimonies given to police by the tow minors, were committed between June and September 2022 in Limassol.

The defendant was allowed to remain free on conditions.

His alleged indecent acts included touching the two girls on certain parts of their bodies.

He had also forced his nine-year-old granddaughter to watch videos of sexual nature, according to the testimony.