Limassol in the running for EU Capital of Culture title

Limassol Municipality announced that it will compete for the European Capital of Culture 2030 title.

In an announcement on Friday, the Municipality said that it will create an organisation which will be responsible for the city’s bid.

The decision marks the start of a long-term development strategy having culture at its core, it said.

Starting in 1985 as an idea by Melina Mercouri, Greece’s Minister of Culture, and her French counterpart Jack Lang, the EU Capital of Culture initiative is an opportunity for a city to generate considerable cultural, social and economic benefits and it can help foster urban regeneration, change the city’s image and raise its visibility and profile.

Multiple cities can be a European Capital of Culture simultaneously. Cities interested in participating in the competition must submit a proposal for consideration six years before the title year.

The current European Capitals of Culture for 2022 are Esch-sur-Alzette in Luxembourg, Kaunas in Lithuania and Novi Sad in Serbia.

In 2017, Paphos was European Capital of Culture.