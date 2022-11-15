Limassol high school teacher detained after abuse accusations by female students

A high school teacher in Limassol on Monday was remanded in custody for eight days after female students accused him of abuse, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The complaints are now under investigation by the Police Force’s Family Violence and Abuse of Minors Division.

The procedure before Limassol District Court took place behind closed-doors because of the age of the complainants.

A large number of statements are expected to be taken from the circle of friends and professional environment of the suspect.

Statements from minors are taken with special care due to their age and nature of the offence.