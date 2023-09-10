Limassol forest fire still raging, arson being investigated, Italy to assist

It was a challenging night for ground forces fighting a two front fire that broke out just outside the community of Akrounta early yesterday afternoon and grew 11 kilometers in perimeter, crawling into the Limassol state forest last night, east towards Kakomallis and west towards Kyparissia.

According to the latest report from the forestry department, the blaze has now torched more than 15 hectares of vegetation, shrubbery and pine forest.

At first light, planes and helicopters once again begun their water sorties, supporting dozens of fire fighters in a difficult terrain, as winds have abated, helping fire fighting efforts on the ground and raising hope of a positive outcome during the day.

Given the size of the fire though, Cyprus submitted a request for assistance through the European rescEU mechanism and Italy is sending two Canadair fire fighting planes.

A inter ministerial crisis unit has been set up, made up of the Agriculture, Interior, Justice, Communications, Defence and Foreign Affairs ministers.

President Christodoulides was on site early yesterday evening and was told that a man was seen moving suspiciously near the area where the fire first broke out, with police and fire service investigating.

Head of Forestry Department Charalambos Alexandrou said that it was quite a difficult situation due to the time that the fire broke out, difficult terrain, initially strong winds and tricky road network.