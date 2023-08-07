Limassol fire contained, as authorities monitor situation

The fire in the Limassol district has been successfully contained; however, sporadic reignitions continue to occur, prompting the deployment of aerial resources to drop water on the affected areas, said the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Environment Petros Xenophontos.

The Minister noted that the scorched land spans an estimated 8.5 square kilometres.

In an effort to bolster the firefighting operation, Xenophontos emphasised the dispatch of two Canadair aircraft from Greece, acknowledging the persisting risk of reignitions due to anticipated winds.

“We will remain here at all times so that we can deal with any potential reignitions,” he said.

Regarding the rekindling of the fire in Alassa yesterday, Xenophontos addressed concerns about mishandling, indicating that a comprehensive meeting among relevant authorities will be convened post-firefighting efforts. He clarified, “Clearly we are concerned, but at that time, as I have been informed, there was a lot of wind intensity.”

Offering insights from the Fire Brigade coordination centre in Paramytha, the Minister of Justice and Public Order, Anna Koukkides-Procopiou stressed the need for cautious predictions due to the volatile nature of the situation.

Highlighting the unforeseen change in weather conditions that led to reignitions, Procopiou underlined, “We are now managing with the means of the Republic of Cyprus and with the help of countries that have sent us immediate assistance. At the moment, Greek and Jordanian aircraft are operating along with ours.”

When addressing the extent of the affected region, Procopiou stated, “It was difficult to control, but we managed to do so and the effort was made during the night. I hope it is limited here because you realise that we cannot be sure how the situation will develop.”

Annita Demetriou, acting President of the Republic and President of the House of Representatives, underscored the collective coordination among various services to quell the fire’s spread.

Demetriou expressed gratitude for the relentless efforts of the frontline responders and urged continued support. Reflecting on the aftermath, she said: “It is not only the destruction of property and how the whole situation came about, but also the environmental disaster that has to be taken into account.”

