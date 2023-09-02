In a repeat of what happened in Chloraka on August 29, many migrant-owned businesses were targeted during the fascist riots in Limassol on Friday evening.
Among them, is a mini market, owned by a Vietnamese resident of Limassol. Talking to philenews, the owner mentioned that CCTV captured young men in hoods breaking into the shop, stealing cigarettes and money from the counter before setting a fire inside.
A mother of four, she notes that the stolen money and the damage sustained is a heavy financial blow for her and her husband, who decided to close their shop early on Friday, in anticipation of the riot.
On Friday evening, an anti-immigration protest march in Limassol turned violent, after some demonstrators started attacking migrants and vandalising migrant-owned businesses.
At least five migrants have been reported injured, while journalists were assaulted as well.
The renewed violence comes just a few days after migrant residents of Chloraka were attacked twice by nationalist mobs.