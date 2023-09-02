In a repeat of what happened in Chloraka on August 29, many migrant-owned businesses were targeted during the fascist riots in Limassol on Friday evening.

Among them, is a mini market, owned by a Vietnamese resident of Limassol. Talking to philenews, the owner mentioned that CCTV captured young men in hoods breaking into the shop, stealing cigarettes and money from the counter before setting a fire inside.

A mother of four, she notes that the stolen money and the damage sustained is a heavy financial blow for her and her husband, who decided to close their shop early on Friday, in anticipation of the riot.