Limassol district blaze ‘under control,’ fire service says

A fire that broke out between Alassa and Apesia on Friday afternoon has been successfully contained.

The blaze had prompted the entire firefighting services of the Republic of Cyprus to be put on high alert.

Aiding in the battle against the flames were aerial support teams, including aircraft dispatched from Jordan.

Firefighting teams remain stationed at the site to prevent any potential flare-ups, as investigations into the cause of the fire have already commenced. Additionally, assessments of the damages are underway.

Andreas Kettis, fire service spokesperson, confirmed that the blaze is now fully under control.

Efforts from both Cyprus and Jordan have been instrumental in extinguishing the fire. Jordanian helicopters have played a crucial role, Kettis said.

He further outlined the involvement of three helicopters from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, including two Super Pumas and an MI-26, which is the world’s largest operational helicopter capable of carrying 15 tons of water. The aerial operation is being accompanied by a helicopter from the National Guard.

Earlier, Kettis, noted that the assistance of Israeli aerial assets was deemed unnecessary as the situation stabilised.

