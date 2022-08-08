Limassol court remands taxi driver who was high on cocaine and ran over two police officers

Limassol district court on Monday remanded in custody a 53-year-old taxi driver who admitted he was high on cocaine when he injured two police officers after he ran them over during a check.

The driver who was wanted since Friday evening had abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. He gave himself in on Sunday accompanied by his lawyer.

Police had found six grammes of cocaine at the scene, with police taking the drugs in as evidence.

According to a police statement, the incident took place just before 21.00 on Friday night when members of the crime prevention unit stopped a vehicle for a check in Kapsalos area, Limassol.

When the two officers approached the driver’s window and asked for the engine to be switched off, the man suddenly accelerated.

This resulted in one officer being hit by the car’s left wheel, while the second officer was dragged by the vehicle before falling on the sidewalk and injuring his head.

During his attempt to escape, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the car coming to a stop, after which he fled the scene on foot.

The two injured police officers were taken to Limassol general hospital for treatment, with the second officer still being monitored, although his condition is not a cause for concern.