Limassol company victim of fraud

The Limassol CID is investigating a case of computer-related fraud and extortion of money by false representation, an offense committed at the end of January 2023.

According to a complaint by a company director in Limassol, after an exchange of messages his company had with a partner company abroad, he proceeded to transfer 48 thousand euros.

He was then informed by the company abroad that the invoice for his order had not been paid.

After a subsequent investigation, it was established that unknown persons had interfered in the electronic communication between his company and the foreign partner company, giving him a different bank account, so he became a victim of fraud.

The Limassol CID is continuing its investigations.

