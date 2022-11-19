Limassol community protests exclusion from heating subsidy (Updated)

The Erimi-Omodhos road was blocked for one hour this morning by residents of the Ayios Amvrosios community protesting what they say is their unjustified repeated exclusion from the Interior Ministry’s heating subsidy.

Dozens gathered in the area, joined in solidarity by community leaders and locals from other nearby wine villages of mountainous Limassol.

Residents expressed their frustration for the exclusion of their community from the ministry’s financial assistance planning and in particular, the heating subsidy, as winter approaches.

‘We were excluded again for being a mere 8,5 meters off the altitude limit set by the ministry’, people at the protest said.

The Ayios Amvrosios community lies at an altitude of 591.5 meters, with a subsidy provided to communities from 600 meters upwards.

It’s situated 29 kilometers from Limassol and according to the community leader it was also not included in the plan for a mere one kilometer distance.

Residents feel they are being unjustly treated in comparison to neighbouring villages and have been trying to get included in the subsidy scheme over the past four years, with all such requests denied by the Interior ministry.

‘We were blatantly ignored’, locals said.

They are determined to take stronger action if their demand is not met over the next period.