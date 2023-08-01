Limassol citizens voice strong complaints over marine pollution

Limassol citizens have expressed concerns about the increasing marine pollution along the coastal city’s shoreline.

Beachgoers are now raising their voices, protesting the contamination that has reached unbearable levels, as they say.

Citizens have told Phileleftheros that the situation has become critical, leaving people torn between seeking refuge in the refreshing waters to escape the heat and being forced to stay on the shore due to the sight of dirty waters and persistent foam covering the coastline. The situation came to a head last weekend when several incidents were reported.

On Saturday morning, at the “Thalassaki” area, beachgoers were startled to find a brownish stain with foam in the water, leading them to abandon their plans for a dip in the sea out of fear of potential contamination. A similar episode occurred the following day at the Dassoudi seaside area, where swimmers had to remain on the beach for hours, waiting for the sea to be cleared of pollution before they could safely enter the water.

“It was a heart-wrenching sight,” said Mr Michalis, one of the affected swimmers. “The sea was littered with food remains, from pineapple peels to discarded cigarette butts, and foamy brown stains stretched along the entire coastline. The situation has worsened dramatically this year.”

In response to the mounting concerns, Phileleftheros reached out to the Limassol Municipality for clarification. According to an official representative, they were promptly notified of the pollution on Saturday afternoon after patrols by two designated vessels responsible for maintaining sea cleanliness.

Authorities suggested that the incident appeared to be an isolated occurrence on that specific day and assured the public that regular analyses and samplings are conducted to ensure water quality. To date, no microbiological contamination affecting water quality has been detected.

Despite these statements, the severity of the pollution has prompted immediate action. Today, a meeting will be held at the behest of Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis, where relevant authorities will gather to address the issue and formulate measures to combat and prevent further marine pollution.

The Limassol Municipality has two vessels actively engaged in monitoring and combating pollution. One vessel conducts surveillance missions in the maritime area between the swimmers’ designated zone and the anchorage, while the other navigates along the coastal road, ready to intervene and promptly remove any pollution stains found within the swimmers’ area.