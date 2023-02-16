Limassol celebrates Tsiknopempti (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Costumes on, people in Limassol took to the streets today to celebrate Tsiknopempti.

Tsiknopempti, literally Smokey or Smelly Thursday, “because of the smell of the grilled meat in the air,” is part of the traditional celebrations for Carnival season in Greece and Cyprus.

Tsiknopempti is the Thursday of the 2nd week of Apokria during which large amounts of meat are traditionally consumed prior to the arrival of Lent, the fasting season leading up to Easter. In the Greek Orthodox tradition, fasting on Wednesday and Friday is important, therefore Thursday is the best day for Tsiknopempti.

Tsiknopempti is celebrated 11 days before Green Monday (or Ash Monday). Similar celebrations known as Fat Thursday are held in many other countries.