Limassol bakery museum “homeless” due to high rents

The closure of the bakery museum, which has been closed for several months now, is a blow to the culture and the city of Limassol, as it has not yet been possible to find a space that can accommodate it.

The steep rents recorded in the city, the rental prices of the premises that have tripled, but also the limited availability, are the factors that led the museum to close with the exhibits and collections packed in cardboard boxes pending relocation.

Since 2012, the museum had been housed in a large old 1950s house near the city center and until last November had hosted all its cultural and other activities there.

However, due to owner-occupation, the owner of the museum was forced to leave the rented building and to this day it has not been possible to accommodate the museum elsewhere.

Despite the contacts made with the Limassol Municipality, there has been no solution, according to the museum’s public relations manager and daughter of the owner, Katerina Voskaridou. Efforts were also made to meet and discuss the problem with the current and former Deputy Minister of Culture, however, it had not been possible to have a meeting.