Limassol Assize Court finds father, 52, guilty of sexually abusing daughter

Limassol Assize Court has found a 52-year-old father guilty of sexually abusing his daughter between the ages of five and 10 and is expected to sentence him before the month’s end.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that the minor had confided to her teacher the nightmare she had experienced for years in the hands of her own father.

She had said nothing to either her mother or any member of the close family.

During the hearing, which was held behind closed doors, teachers, a psychologist and close family members of the minor had been called to testify.

Following the guilty verdict, the Court has set a new date in September for mitigation pleas and sentencing.

By Annie Charalambous
