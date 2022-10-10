Liberated peace activist says he now wants reunification even more

Andreas Soudjis, the Greek Cypriot activist who was in prison in the occupied north for taking photographs of “military posts” in restricted areas, has been released after having been detained for more than five weeks.

Speaking to Active radio on Monday about his experience, Soudjis said that his detention was illegal and that he was framed due to his efforts for the island’s reunification.

Soudjis added that he is now prohibited from visiting the Turkish-occupied areas, but he has already instructed his lawyer to make an appeal against this decision.

He also said that he is satisfied with the efforts the government made to achieve his release, as well as with the support expressed by relatives and friends and particularly, that of his brother.

He stressed that what he went through has increased his wish to see the island reunified, noting that nobody can prevent peace in Cyprus.