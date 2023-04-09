Letter to Anthony Blinken for a new 3+1 conference

The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel will send a letter to the US Secretary of State Anthony Blingen for a 3+1 meeting. At the recent trilateral meeting of the three countries’ foreign ministers, hosted by Nicosia, it was decided to send a letter to their US counterpart to schedule the 3+1 meeting.

According to Phileleftheros information, the letter will be sent after Easter, while processes have already started at the diplomatic level.

The Americans are aware of the decision of the three to hold a political dialogue and that their wish is for this meeting to be held in the region for symbolic and substantive reasons. After all, it was on the agenda of all four to hold this meeting within the year.

It should be noted that the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, has stated from Cyprus, where he was, that he had telephoned his American counterpart and mentioned the holding of this meeting in the familiar 3+1 format.

The 3+1 summit is a mechanism that deals with a number of issues that concern the four countries, while setting common objectives and promoting their implementation. A competent source said that the issues that are on the agenda of this format and are expected to be on the agenda of the next meeting include, among others, sustainable economy, clean energy, climate change, cyber security, natural disaster response and security of energy infrastructure.