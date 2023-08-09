Less bureaucratic mortgage to rent scheme application procedures in Cyprus

Less bureaucratic application procedures will be applied in the new mortgage to rent scheme starting in Cyprus in October, Philenews reported on Wednesday citing insiders.

The scheme was given the nod of approval by the European Commission last month.

The Ministry of Finance in Nicosia wants to avoid problems that beneficiaries in the Estia scheme had encountered when submitting applications, an insider said.

Too many documents and certificate had been required and the applications were too complicated, something that discouraged many beneficiaries.

The new mortgage to rent scheme’s applications are simplified, easier to understand and need less time-consuming paperwork.

The applications for the scheme will be addressed to Kedipes and will concern an estimated 2,500 households which are struggling with mortgage payments.

There will two categories for applicants, the first including people receiving guaranteed minimum income, single-parent families, households with multiple children, and people receiving disability living allowance.

The second category will concern existing applicants to the Estia and Oikia schemes who were either assessed as non-viable but high risk.

Or who were originally approved for inclusion in the plans but subsequently had their membership terminated because they were unable to keep up with their payments.