Lengthy blackout affecting areas in occupied north

A general blackout has been affecting many areas in the occupied since Monday night.

In some areas, the blackout lasted more than 12 hours, Turkish Cypriot media report.

According to reports, there are problems with the system connecting the electricity supply in the occupied north with the electricity greed in the areas controlled by the Republic. As a result, the emergency supply of electricity is also experiencing delays.

Yeni Duzen writes that: “since last night, nine areas in the northern part of Cyprus are without electricity. The administration of the electricity authority (KIB-TEK) insists that the power cuts are due to a sabotage of the electricity supply system.”

Speaking to the newspaper, KIB-TEK chief Huseyin Pasha said that the blackouts “were probably caused by external interference.”

Pasha added that power was cut in several places at the same time, including a hospital.

On its part, EL-SEN, the trade union representing electricity grid employees said that the blackouts are due to “a lack of investment,” Yeni Duzen notes.

Nevertheless, some areas saw electricity supply restored in the morning, Yeni Duzen adds.

According to Kibris Postasi, the EL-SEN trade union has announced that its crews will contribute to the efforts to repair the damage.