NewsLocalLaw Office replies to new accusations by the prison director

Law Office replies to new accusations by the prison director

Prisons
Prisons

Regarding reports and statements referring to a new complaint filed by Anna Aristotelous, Director of Central Prisons, regarding issues related to the criminal investigation ordered by the Assistant Attorney General on 27 July 2022, the Law Office of the Republic noted the following:

  1. No complaint has been filed so far to the Office of the Attorney General related to the Criminal Investigation.
  2. After contacting the head of the criminal investigators’ team they were informed that the Criminal Investigation is at an advanced stage and is conducted within the framework of its mandate.
  3. The said testimony will be evaluated at the proper stage.

Consequently, the Legal Service noted that they are waiting for the outcome of the Criminal Investigation as soon as possible.

Read more:

Central prison controversy: Aristotelous files complaint against investigators-police

By gavriella
Previous articleTURK-SEN and SEK to set up joint committee on labour issues
Next articleWorld says goodbye to Queen Elizabeth from cafes and consulates

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros