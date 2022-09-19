Law Office replies to new accusations by the prison director

Regarding reports and statements referring to a new complaint filed by Anna Aristotelous, Director of Central Prisons, regarding issues related to the criminal investigation ordered by the Assistant Attorney General on 27 July 2022, the Law Office of the Republic noted the following:

No complaint has been filed so far to the Office of the Attorney General related to the Criminal Investigation. After contacting the head of the criminal investigators’ team they were informed that the Criminal Investigation is at an advanced stage and is conducted within the framework of its mandate. The said testimony will be evaluated at the proper stage.

Consequently, the Legal Service noted that they are waiting for the outcome of the Criminal Investigation as soon as possible.

