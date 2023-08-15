Legal measures to discourage foreign businesses in breakaway regime

Israeli, Iranian, and Russian businessmen are involved in illegal real estate transactions in the occupied Famagusta province. The government is preparing a response plan with legal measures in an effort to put a stop to these illegal actions which come directly or indirectly to reinforce Turkey’s plans for occupied Famagusta.

According to Phileleftheros information, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, has requested and received the file on the cases of real estate purchase and sale of properties in the occupied territories, which is showing a new upsurge.

The buyers of the Greek Cypriot properties in the occupied territories come mainly from Israel, Russia, and Iran. Diplomatic sources told Phileleftheros that the main aim of the government’s actions is to take measures to deter foreigners from buying property in the occupied territories.

At the same time, it was pointed out that dealing with/discouraging foreigners is a complex issue and many things need to be done, as far as possible, for cases that are different from each other. According to our information, among other things are a number of legal measures aimed at closing the identified gaps that will be of political utility.

Some of these measures are expected to be ready before the end of the month and before the next trilateral meeting between Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, to be held in Nicosia. The bilateral meeting between Nikos Christodoulides and Benjamin Netanyahu, which is scheduled for 27 August is an opportunity for the President to present the measures to the Israeli Prime Minister.