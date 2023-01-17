NewsLocalLefkonico airport in breakaway northern Cyprus becomes Turkey's military air base

Lefkonico airport in breakaway northern Cyprus becomes Turkey’s military air base

Lefkonico
Lefkonico

The ‘cabinet’ in breakaway northern Cyprus has decided to grant the right to Turkey to use Lefkonico airport as a military air base.

This is what Philenews reported on Tuesday, citing the Turkish Cypriot website ‘Kıbrıs Postası’.

“A protocol will be signed between Turkey and ‘trnc’ for the concession and use of Lefkonico airport to the command of the Turkish (occupation) army”, the report said.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still occupies the northern part of the EU-member island state.

The new decision cancelled a previous contract signed between the “government” and private “Resource Consulting” company on July 1, 2010 and updated on September 19, 2016.

By Annie Charalambous
