Lebanese lead tourist spending in Cyprus as revenue surges

There has been a significant increase of 40.7% in tourism revenue on an annual basis, data from the Traveler Survey by the Cyprus Statistical Service show.

The survey’s official results reveal that tourism revenue for May 2023 reached €311.0 million, compared to €221.0 million in the same month of the previous year.

The positive trend extends to the cumulative figures for January to May 2023, with tourism revenues totalling €728.6 million. This reflects a surge of 34.2% compared to the corresponding period in 2022 when the revenues stood at €543.0 million.

Lebanese spend the most per capita

Per capita, spending by tourists in May 2023 amounted to €740.36, representing a noticeable increase of 5.5% compared to €701.44 recorded in May 2022.

Among the various nationalities visiting Cyprus, British tourists formed the largest market, accounting for 36.6% of the total visitors in May 2023. On average, they spent €89.83 per day during their stay. Following closely were Israeli tourists, constituting 8.9% of the total, with an average daily spending of €136.11. Polish tourists held the third-largest market share at 7.3%, spending an average of €79.46 per day.

In May 2023, tourists from Lebanon exhibited the highest per capita daily spending at €193.89. Austrian tourists followed closely, spending an average of €123.07 per day, while Dutch tourists spent €120.53. Tourists from the United States also showed significant spending, with an average of €119.97 per day.

