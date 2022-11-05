Leading turtle conservationist Andreas Demetropoulos dies, aged 84

The Cyprus Federation of Environmental Organisations (CFEO) has expressed deep sorrow over the death on Saturday of well-known conservationist Andreas Demetropoulos at the age of 84.

Demetropoulos was the former director of the island’s Fisheries Department and the head of the Cyprus Wildlife Society as well as a founder member of CFEO.

The Nicosia-born marine biology and oceanography graduate from the University College of North Wales, Bangor, will be remembered as one of the leading turtle conservationists in Cyprus.

He is credited with being the driver of a law created in 1971 – and still in enforcement – relating to the protection of sea turtles in Cyprus.

From the early 1960s until the end of his life he was involved in the formulation and implementation of legislation for the sustainable development and management of fisheries and aquaculture.

At the same time, he pioneered the protection of the marine environment and the conservation of wildlife in Cyprus.

As well as the promotion and development of scientific research in the Mediterranean island’s marine area and coastal zone.