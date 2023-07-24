Leading British anti-colonial rule fighter Thassos Sophocleous dies, aged 91

Leading guerilla fighter of EOKA liberation struggle from British colonial rule Thassos Sophocleous on Monday died in Nicosia at the age of 91.

The former head of the EOKA Veterans Association vividly remembered the torture he suffered for 17 days after his arrest in 1956, which resulted in hearing problems and injuries to his spine and knees.

He spent a total of 26 months in British prisons before being exiled to Rhodes and finally released with independence in 1960.

The newspaper notes that in declassified British archives from 2012 there is evidence of barbaric treatment of EOKA fighters by the British.