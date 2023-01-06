Leaders’ dinner without dialogue on January 23

The social dinner of President Nicos Anastasiades, with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar is expected to take place on January 23. According to the Cyprus News Agency, the dinner will be hosted at the residence of the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative to Cyprus, Colin Stewart, in the UN-protected area of the old Nicosia airport, and Mr. Stewart will also attend.

During a UN reception held at the Ledra Palace on December 7, the two leaders had agreed to hold a social dinner before the end of President Anastasiades’ term of office.

Given that the Turkish side refuses to engage in any discussion on the substance of the Cyprus problem, it is expected that the two leaders will have a chat at the dinner but certainly not a dialogue in relation to the negotiations.

► Famagusta port may be closed: The operation of the occupied Famagusta port may stop as the cost of upgrading it amounts to 200 million euros, “Minister of Public Works and Transport” Erhan Arikli said, adding that EU officials warned about this 20 years ago. He also claimed that in an EU report, there was talk of repair costs amounting to 200 million euros.

► He sees positive developments in the finances: “Prime Minister” Unal Ustel, claimed that the necessary regulations will soon be made to protect the purchasing power of workers and pensioners against inflation, and referred to positive developments in the economy in the coming period.