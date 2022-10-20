Lawyers to examine cases of asylum seekers

The Cyprus Law Bar Association submitted suggestions for the involvement of lawyers in the trials regarding financial differences and the examination of delayed asylum seekers’ requests.

According to the suggestions, lawyers will examine the requests but will not make a decision, and they will prepare a file which they will send to the relevant Ministry for the final decision.

According to Christos Clerides, president of the Association, the suggestion has been accepted and its implementation is pending.

Clerides, who was speaking during a news conference, mentioned that among the challenges of the Association is the trial of legal offices involved in the cases of “golden passports” expected to increase.

As he explained, the Association had to hire a manager and an additional expert in order to carry out checks on the large number of legal offices that according to information were involved in the Citizenship by Investment program.

At this stage, he added, the reports are submitted to the Council, and either an indictment is drawn or the offices are cleared.

Another challenge for the Association is the implementation of sanctions against Russia, which have a significant impact on the legal profession since they include limitations to the provision of legal and advisory services to Russians and in Russia.

According to Christos Clerides, the package finally adopted does not prohibit the representation of Russians in Courts but limits the provision of opinions from Cyprus to Russia.