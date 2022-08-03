Lawyer sends letter to Chief of Police about illegalities in holding cells

Christos Poutziouris, lawyer of George Christodoulou Zavrantonas, who is awaiting trial, sent a letter to the Chief of Police claiming that the prosecution witnesses in cases of drugs in which his client is the accused, illegally used mobile phones while in holding cells at the Police Station. At the same time, he spoke about wrongdoing by members of the Police and is asking the chief to order an investigation into the case.

Poutziouris also explained the timing of his letter, noting that the specific time was chosen since both witnesses have already testified in the trial against his client and there is no issue of their testimony being affected.

It is noted that 45-year-old Zavrantonas is facing charges for two very serious cases regarding a large quantity of drugs.