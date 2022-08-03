NewsLocalLawyer sends letter to Chief of Police about illegalities in holding cells

Lawyer sends letter to Chief of Police about illegalities in holding cells

Christos Poutziouris, lawyer of George Christodoulou Zavrantonas, who is awaiting trial, sent a letter to the Chief of Police claiming that the prosecution witnesses in cases of drugs in which his client is the accused, illegally used mobile phones while in holding cells at the Police Station. At the same time, he spoke about wrongdoing by members of the Police and is asking the chief to order an investigation into the case.

Poutziouris also explained the timing of his letter, noting that the specific time was chosen since both witnesses have already testified in the trial against his client and there is no issue of their testimony being affected.

It is noted that 45-year-old Zavrantonas is facing charges for two very serious cases regarding a large quantity of drugs.

By gavriella
Previous articleA Boundless Form, Exploring the polysemy of abstraction: exhibition at St Raphael till August 28
Next articleLong Covid Cyprus group appeals for medical protocols

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros