Lawyer Panagiotis Kleovoulou, 63, who was found guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit felony, rioting and assault leading to actual bodily harm has asked Limassol district court for leniency.

Kleovoulou was arrested in May 2027 for the attack against a gathering of left-wing organisations at Limassol’s technical university (TEPAK) by far-right extremists.

The suspect was seen and photographed among the 20 black-clad and hooded men who attacked the people attending the gathering.

He had denied any connection with the episodes and claimed to have gone to TEPAK just to listen and take part in the event.

Kleovoulou was heading the National Liberation Movement (KEA) at the time.

His defense lawyer on Wednesday asked the court to impose a suspended sentence citing the accused’s bleak personal circumstances and the time that has elapsed since the offences took place.

The lawyer also argued that his client had underwent severe bullying from social and other media and that his license to practise law would be suspended.

Two other Limassolian men, aged 52 and 42 at the time, were also arrested at the time in connection with the same case but released at instructions of the public prosecutor’s office. They said that not enough evidence was found against them.

Both arrested men were also associated with far-right political movements.