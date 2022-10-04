Law office orders new investigation into dead soldier’s case, but family still cries foul

The Law Office on Monday ordered a new police investigation into the 2005 death of a soldier based on a third report’s findings but the family of murdered Thanasis Nicolaou still cried foul.

The family objected to the Attorney General’s demand that only one of the two independent investigators should continue to be involved in the case because he has violated the principle of confidentiality.

The family also objected to the fact that part of the report will be given to them with the names omitted, as it forms the basis of a criminal investigation for the police.

The mother of the then 26-year-old soldier publicly said they trusted neither the police nor the Law Office since they had covered the obvious case of murder for years. Nicolaou’s death had been ruled a suicide at the time.

However, the Attorney-General made clear that ‘under normal circumstances’ reports by criminal investigators are not made public, even to the interested parties.

And that it is not common practice to give such reports as the case is ongoing.

The family was not present at the Attorney General’s press conference on Monday, even though they had been invited along with their lawyer to collect the report in person.