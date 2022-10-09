Laughing gas raid in Paralimni, as hundreds of ampules discovered

A number of new and used laughing gas ampules containing the potentially harmful nitrous oxide gas were discovered at a Famagusta district business following a police search yesterday noon.

The owner of the business is being investigated for illegal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Following a court order, officers from the Famagusta station pursuing a tip off searched the suspect’s office, in his presence, discovering 257 used ampules of laughing gas and 15 new ampules containing nitrous oxide.

Police also confiscated a canister, three ampules devices, seven balloons and other related evidence.

A forensic examination is under way, with the Ayia Napa police department investigating.

Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas commonly used by dentists and other medical professionals for sedation and pain relief, mostly during minor procedures.