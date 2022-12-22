Latest gas discovery at Zeus-1 shows ‘bright energy potential’ of Cyprus, Ministry says

The Energy Ministry believes the latest gas discovery at the Zeus-1 target of Cyprus’ EEZ with a preliminary estimated capacity of 2 to 3 trillion cubic feet shows ‘bright energy potential’.

However, Wednesday’s news were not accompanied by fresh information by the Government on the commercial exploitation not so much of the new field but of the four other discoveries that have preceded it.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that Zeus-1 is another major discovery by Italian giant Eni and France’s TotalEnergy. Together, they have a leading role in Nicosia’s offshore energy exploration.

Cyprus hopes the exploitation of untapped resources could help secure Europe’s energy supplies which have been disrupted since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

The latest discovery adds to other major gas finds, including at the Aphrodite w .. well in Block 12 of 4.5 trillion cubic feet, licensed to US firm Chevron, Britain’s Shell and Israeli partners.

Nicosia has estimated it would take several years to commercially exploit Aphrodite, with the gas likely to be exported to nearby Egypt.