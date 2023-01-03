NewsLocalLast October’s tourists in Cyprus were big spenders, Swiss topping the list

Last October’s tourists in Cyprus were big spenders, Swiss topping the list

Tourists
Tourists

Tourists who visited the island last October had spent more – not only on an annual basis – but also compared to the record year of 2019.

In fact, revenue from tourism in October 2022 reached a total of €319.8 million compared to €310.2 million in October 2021- marking an increase of 3.1%.

Tourism revenue had also increased by 6.81% compared to October 2019, when it amounted to €299.4 million, according to the island’s statistical service.

Most tourists were from the UK but the biggest spenders were from Switzerland, Austria, Norway and Denmark.

The biggest spenders per day were those from Switzerland, amounting to €156.28, followed by Austrians who coughed up €134.

Norwegians spent  €118.9 per day, followed by the Danes who coughed up €113.55.

Most visitors arrived from the UK with 150,699 tourists, followed by 33,624 from Israel, 31,556 from Germany, 20,934 from Greece and 18,871 from Poland.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous article
Anger over killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of Ukraine’s deadliest strikes
Next article
Mystery prevails over washed up cannabis packages in Famagusta coast

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros