Last October’s tourists in Cyprus were big spenders, Swiss topping the list

Tourists who visited the island last October had spent more – not only on an annual basis – but also compared to the record year of 2019.

In fact, revenue from tourism in October 2022 reached a total of €319.8 million compared to €310.2 million in October 2021- marking an increase of 3.1%.

Tourism revenue had also increased by 6.81% compared to October 2019, when it amounted to €299.4 million, according to the island’s statistical service.

Most tourists were from the UK but the biggest spenders were from Switzerland, Austria, Norway and Denmark.

The biggest spenders per day were those from Switzerland, amounting to €156.28, followed by Austrians who coughed up €134.

Norwegians spent €118.9 per day, followed by the Danes who coughed up €113.55.

Most visitors arrived from the UK with 150,699 tourists, followed by 33,624 from Israel, 31,556 from Germany, 20,934 from Greece and 18,871 from Poland.