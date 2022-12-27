Last day to register to vote for February 5’s presidential elections is Tuesday

The last day people in Cyprus can register to vote for February 5, 2023’s presidential elections is Tuesday.

And insiders have said the interest from new voters is low, Philenews also reports.

Eligible to vote are people over the age of 18, with a permanent residence in Cyprus who have registered to cast their vote in the elections, the ministry said.

Those who will turn 18 on February 5, can also register.

Adults up to the age of 25 can submit their application online at www.elections.gov.cy.

The rest can fill out a form at district offices, citizens’ service points or post offices.

For voters abroad, election centres will be organised where there are more than 50 eligible voters who have submitted an application form.

According to official data the number of Greek Cypriot citizens who have registered on the electoral roll currently stands at 551,758 (based on the supplementary electoral roll of 2 October 2022).

At the same time, 704 Turkish Cypriots are also registered. As regards the 18-25 age group, out of 71,731 beneficiaries only 36,730 have been registered.

As regards the submission of applications for overseas polling stations, most applications come from Greece and the United Kingdom.

So far, 6,033 declarations have been submitted with the 19 cities for which the number of voters exceeds 50 being the following:

—Greece: Athens, Thessaloniki, Patras, Heraklion, Ioannina, Larissa, Komotini, Volos

—United Kingdom: London, Glascow, Mancheste, Birminghs Britol and Leeds

—Belgium: Brussels

—Netherlands: The Hague

—Bulgaria: Sofia

—Germany: Berlin

—U.S.A.: New York

For the 2018 Presidential Elections, a total of 1,121 polling stations were open, of which 1,083 in Cyprus and 38 in cities overseas.