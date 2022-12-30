Larnaca’s tourism product received significant upgrade in 2022

Larnaca’s tourism product received a significant upgrade in 2022 supported by initiatives by the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, local authorities and the Larnaca Tourism Board.

In an announcement on Friday, the Larnaca Tourism Board underlined the projects completed in 2022 in the city.

Among them are the revamped beach volley and tennis courts at Foinikoudes, the playground at Voroklini beach and the planting of palm trees in Voroklini and the kite surfing beach.

Also, a wooden deck and an information platform were installed at the Larnaca salt lake. At the same time, the Thematic Beekeeping Trail in Vavatsinia is in the final stage of completion, while the Tourism Board contributed to the creation of a Bee Garden at the Bee and Embroidery Museum in Kato Drys.

Furthermore, a park in the centre of Lefkara underwent landscaping, while urban equipment was installed in Tochni and new benches were added in Pervolia and Choirokitia. In addition, a traditional fishing boat was prepared for Zygi, which will be placed at the entrance of the Fishing Museum.

In recent years, the announcement notes, “Larnaca Tourism Board has been placing great emphasis on the digitisation of tourism, therefore in 2022 it expanded its innovative Larnaca Storytelling Statues programme with new statues that recite their story. Among the new statues is the Pan at the Kallinikeio Museum of Athienou, six more museums were added to the 360° Larnaka Virtual Museums interactive tour platform, and a video and VR360 3D virtual restoration of the Kalavasos archaeological settlement was prepared, which is awaiting final approval by the Department of Antiquities.”

Finally, Larnaca Tourism Board promoted various sporting events for which the city holds a comparative advantage, the announcement concluded.

