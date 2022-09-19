Larnaca’s Piale Pasia facelift set to begin in November

The impressive facelift of Larnaca’s Piale Pasha area is set to begin in November with the tender already being awarded to the contractor who best meets the set criteria.

This is what Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras told Philenews, adding that the project’s tender opened on July 1, 2022 and attracted three bids from contracting companies.

Piale Pasha is not just an iconic façade for Larnaca, but for Cyprus as a whole, as the first thing tourists see after landing at Larnaca airport, the Mayor also said.

Piale Pasha’s facelift includes building facades to be repaired and painted in tones based on the original architecture of the area.

“This will give this very important street in our city a special and very beautiful look,” Vyras said.

“Extensive repairs will be carried out, replacing doors and windows, and other elements that will improve quality of life for those living in the area,” he added.

The project will cost €1.1 million and cover the area from Larnaca Castle to the point where Piale Pasha ends and Tasos Mitsopoulos avenue begins.