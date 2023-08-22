Larnaca’s kastella beach to soon welcome calisthenics linear park

Kastella beach in Larnaca’s popular Mackenzie area is to soon welcome a calisthenics linear park aiming to attract enthusiasts of the training techniques used in ancient Greece.

The park, which aspires to be the largest of its kind in Cyprus, will be ready by November, Larnaca Municipality and the city’s Tourism Development and Promotion Agency said in a statement.

Calisthenics are exercises that don’t rely on anything but body weight allowing for the development of strength, endurance, flexibility, and coordination.

Calisthenics equipment will be installed at the linear park with those behind the proposal aiming to raise awareness about self-care and the power of bodyweight training.

Calisthenics – developed in ancient Greece and becoming popular again in the early 19th century – are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm.

Today, fitness training athletes, military personnel, law enforcement officers, and people trying to keep in shape use these exercises for warming up for strenuous sports or to help build up their bodies.

Scientists are also now studying the use of calisthenics to help treat various health conditions.