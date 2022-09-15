Larnaca’s Finikoudes promenade to get a modern new ‘face’

Three decades after its rejuvenation, Larnaca’s historic Finikoudes promenade is set to get a modern new ‘face’, Philenews reported on Thursday.

An ambitious plan is now under draft by the Municipality aiming to match the impressive project the strategic investor currently now carries out in the port and marina of Larnaca.

The overall project should be completed within a period of 12 years, according to Mayor Andreas Vyras who also said the Finikoudes rejuvenation plan should be included in the Municipality’s 2023 budget.

“The goal is to announce an architectural competition within the next year for the total rejuvenation of Finikoudes beachfront,” he also said.

“What we want is uniform housing for all, projects to further highlight the sea and generally the creation of a beachfront that will match the ambitious port and marina project,” he added.