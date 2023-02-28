Larnaca town prepares for billions-worth of new investments

Larnaca is getting ready to attract billions-worth of new investments and if the prevailing momentum is properly exploited then the next decade will belong to the coastal town.

This is what head of Larnaca Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Stavros Stavrou, said in an interview with Phileleftheros.

“The next decade belongs to Larnaca” he keeps repeating before adding that “if the momentum is properly exploited then growth will be rapid and the benefits for residents enormous.”

“I’m not saying that the next decade belongs to Larnaca because it is something that sounds good. The circumstances, the good timing is here and we have to take advantage of this,” he said.

“Larnaca has been left behind in development compared to other cities, but this can work out for its best at the end of the day,” he added.

Stavrou then sent the message that the only ones who can stop the billions-worth of attracted investment are Larnaca people themselves. And that this is why unity is now needed more than ever.

Two huge projects will essentially form the basis for the new Larnaca and these are the development of the area of the former refineries and the redevelopment of the port and marina.

LCCI exerted a lot of pressure over the years as regards the area from where the oil tanks have now been removed.

Stavrou said grand development projects can be implemented there and that private companies are already preparing portfolios in order to attract foreign investors.