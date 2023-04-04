Larnaca to get 50km cycling network, improved public transport through multimillion project

Larnaca will acquire a 50-kilometre-long cycling network by the end of 2026, the Larnaca municipality announced on Tuesday.

The project is part of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan, which is expected to be launched early next year, and also includes improvements in public transport, according to the municipality.

Also, more than fifteen main roads in Larnaca are expected to be redeveloped to create 30 kilometres of cycling routes and 11 kilometres of bus lanes.

The plans “aim to reconfigure existing cross-sections and includes, among other things, one-way streets, the reduction of vehicle lanes on main avenues, the planting of trees, the creation of green spaces, the reconstruction of road surfaces and the completion of pavements,” the municipality said.

They also “provide for a reduction in the speed limit, an increase in the number of pedestrian and cyclist crossings, new signage and the creation of new road markings and configurations for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists,” it added.

Commenting on the development, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras, said that the project will contribute towards creating a sustainable mobility network that will bring multiple benefits to the city.

“The culture around using bicycles and public transport will change as we will give our citizens safe and high-quality infrastructure,” Vyras noted.

Works are expected to start in early 2024 and will last for approximately two years.

The project will cost around 13 million euros and will be funded by the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility.