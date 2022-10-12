Larnaca residents complain about animal manure stench

Residents of Larnaca have expressed their frustration against authorities, which as they say, have failed to resolve the issue of animal manure smell affecting the city.

According to philenews, residents argue that despite the fact that authorities promised to take measures to respond to the problem which is made more prevalent at periods when farmers lay manure on fields, nothing has been done.

The stench is mainly affecting Dromolaxia, Meneou and Aradippou, however, in the past days there have been complaints in the centre of Larnaca, Athienou, Avdellero, Kiti, Pervolia and Tersefanou.

Environment Department officer Pavlos Pavlou told Phileleftheros that a team of inspectors is monitoring the areas where manure is being laid to make sure that farmers follow the “code of agricultural practice,” which provides that the manure must be laid to the ground in 48 hours and not left in the open.

An administrative fine of 4,000 euros is handed to farmers who do not follow the code.

“Authorities are stalling and have done nothing efficient to assist in the situation,” said Dromolaxia-Menou mayor Kypros Andronikou. “We call on the Environment Department to look into the issue. At the same time, the Ministry of Agriculture must assume its responsibilities. We have been recipients of many complaints. It is unacceptable that the quality of life of Larnaca residents is affected in such a negative way.”

The same issue, last year, sparked reactions by Larnaca municipalities and communities. In October 2021, responsible authorities and the House Environment Committee held a meeting to find ways to resolve the problem. Local authorities requested the adoption of policies guiding the dumping of livestock waste. During the meeting, it was agreed to draft legislation to control agricultural waste and authorise municipal officers to issue fines to farmers who did not follow the rules.